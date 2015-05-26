Expand / Collapse search
Duncan Keith scores at 7:49 of double OT as Blackhawks rally, beat Predators 4-3 in Game 1

    Chicago Blackhawks left wing Patrick Sharp (10) scores a goal against Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne (35), of Finland, as Seth Jones (3) also defends in the second period of Game 1 of an NHL Western Conference hockey playoff series Wednesday, April 15, 2015, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) (The Associated Press)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Duncan Keith scored at 7:49 of double overtime, and the Chicago Blackhawks rallied from a three-goal deficit after the first period in beating the Nashville Predators 4-3 Wednesday night.

The Blackhawks finished only two points back of Nashville in the Central Division, and they grabbed home-ice advantage back despite benching Corey Crawford after the first period. Scott Darling stopped every subsequent shot, making 42 saves in his postseason debut as Nashville took a franchise-record 54 shots.

Jonathan Toews had a goal and an assist, and Niklas Hjalmarsson, Patrick Sharp and Jonathan Toews each scored for Chicago. Patrick Kane also had two assists in his return after missing 21 games with a broken collarbone.

Colin Wilson scored twice and Viktor Stalberg had a goal, all in the first period for the Predators.

Game 2 is Friday night in Nashville.