Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Duke Blue Devils
Published

Duke's Chance Lytle stuns teammates with incredible singing voice

Lytle, a graduate transfer, earned a dual degree in music and voice performance and psychology at Colorado

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Duke football player showed he can do way more than just pancake defenders on the field.

Chance Lytle was featured on the Blue Devils’ TikTok standing up and belting out some incredible opera, wowing his teammates at training camp as the program prepared for the upcoming season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Duke Blue Devils helmet during pre-game at the college football game between the Army Black Knights and the Duke Blue Devils on August 31, 2018, at the Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, North Carolina. 

Duke Blue Devils helmet during pre-game at the college football game between the Army Black Knights and the Duke Blue Devils on August 31, 2018, at the Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, North Carolina.  (Michael Berg/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"Voice of an angel," the description of the video read.

When he was finished, all of his teammates and those from other programs who were at camp all went wild and cheered for Lytle.

TEXAS RECEIVES NO. 1 VOTE IN PRESEASON COACHES’ POLL AS LONGHORNS ENTER SECOND SEASON UNDER STEVE SARKISIAN

Lytle is a 6-foot-7, 329-pound graduate transfer from San Antonio. He joined the Blue Devils’ football team ahead of the 2022 season after spending five years at Colorado. He is pursuing a master’s degree in management studies from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business after graduating from the University of Colorado Boulder with a dual degree in music and voice performance and psychology.

He appeared in 30 games for the Buffaloes over the course of his career at Colorado. He was an Honorable Mention Academic All-Colorado selection by the Colorado Chapter of the National Football Foundation.

Duke opens the 2022 season on Sept. 2 at home against Temple before hitting the road to take on Northwestern the following week.

Offensive lineman Chance Lytle, #74 of the Colorado Buffaloes, runs onto the field to start the third quarter of a game against the USC Trojans at Folsom Field on October 2, 2021 in Boulder, Colorado.

Offensive lineman Chance Lytle, #74 of the Colorado Buffaloes, runs onto the field to start the third quarter of a game against the USC Trojans at Folsom Field on October 2, 2021 in Boulder, Colorado. (Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Blue Devils were 3-9 last season and failed to win an ACC game.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.