Duke's Chance Lytle stuns teammates with incredible singing voice

A Duke football player showed he can do way more than just pancake defenders on the field.

Chance Lytle was featured on the Blue Devils’ TikTok standing up and belting out some incredible opera, wowing his teammates at training camp as the program prepared for the upcoming season.

"Voice of an angel," the description of the video read.

When he was finished, all of his teammates and those from other programs who were at camp all went wild and cheered for Lytle.

Lytle is a 6-foot-7, 329-pound graduate transfer from San Antonio. He joined the Blue Devils’ football team ahead of the 2022 season after spending five years at Colorado. He is pursuing a master’s degree in management studies from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business after graduating from the University of Colorado Boulder with a dual degree in music and voice performance and psychology.

He appeared in 30 games for the Buffaloes over the course of his career at Colorado. He was an Honorable Mention Academic All-Colorado selection by the Colorado Chapter of the National Football Foundation.

Duke opens the 2022 season on Sept. 2 at home against Temple before hitting the road to take on Northwestern the following week.

The Blue Devils were 3-9 last season and failed to win an ACC game.