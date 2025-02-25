Duke star Cooper Flagg receives Larry Bird compliment from legendary college basketball coach

Legendary college basketball coach Jim Boeheim had high praise, and a lofty comparison, for Duke star Cooper Flagg.

Boeheim, 80, was asked how good Flagg is when compared to some of the NBA’s greats.

"I think he is almost – to me, he’s [Larry] Bird-like, a little bit. Except he is quicker, faster, more athletic, doesn’t shoot it as well, but his shot’s coming," Boeheim said during a recent appearance on OutKick’s "Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

In 27 games played, Flagg is averaging 19.5 points per game while averaging nearly eight rebounds and four assists per game.

The 18-year-old Maine native is the catalyst for a 24-3 Duke team that is currently ranked second in the nation behind Auburn.

To Boeheim, it’s clear that Flagg is the best player in the college game.

"People that say other people are better than him just don’t know anything about basketball. I mean it’s just crazy. I mean they’ve got to be – I don’t know what they’re watching. Maybe they are just trying to be contrarian or something, I don’t know," Boeheim said.

DUKE STAR COOPER FLAGG, PROJECTED TO BE NO 1 PICK IN NBA DRAFT, MAKES SURPRISE ADMISSION ABOUT FUTURE

"Cooper Flagg, he’s the best all-around player in terms of doing all the things in college basketball that I’ve seen. I mean there’s better shooters, better rebounders, better passers, but he’s a defender."

There is something else Boeheim says Flagg brings to the table in addition to being one of the best all-around players.

"I’ve talked to [former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski] about this. He’s got an edge to him. He’s not backing down from nobody, and in a good way," he said.

Boeheim has seen a lot of great basketball players throughout his long coaching career, including Carmelo Anthony, who helped lead Syracuse to a National Championship in 2003.

Boeheim was Syracuse’s head coach from 1976 to 2023 and amassed a career record of 1,015-441.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Boeheim led Syracuse to the Final Four five times and was the Big East regular champion 10 times while winning the Big East tournament five times.

If Boeheim is right, and Flagg turns out to have a career like Larry Bird's, whichever team that drafts him will be thrilled.

Bird is in the Basketball Hall of Fame. He was a three-time MVP and three-time NBA Champion while making 12 All-Star games.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.