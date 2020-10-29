Duke's Mike Krzyzewski on NCAA's maximum games limit: 'It's crazy'

Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski said Wednesday that the NCAA’s cap on the number of games presents some challenges for the upcoming 2020-21 season.

Krzyzewski made his opinion known during a conference call with reporters, according to ESPN. The NCAA said initially that teams could reach the maximum 27-game number by entering a multi-team event (MTE) but last week the NCAA said a team could reach the number with two MTEs.

“In cutting down from 31 [games] to 27 [games], it should have been where you just give 27 games,” the legendary Duke coach said. “We didn't do that, so then people tried to form their own MTEs, get into different things and now, you can get into two MTEs. You're trying to figure out games. I just think the planning in that regard was not very good. Once you cut down from 31 to 27, you should've just given everyone an opportunity to schedule and not worry about the MTEs. We actually have formed our own because we had to. It's crazy. It could've been easy to just say 'Everyone's got 27, let's go.’”

Krzyzewski added that the onus is on the conferences, and not the NCAA, to have a successful season.

“There is no regular season,” he said. “From the very start, this was not looked at as a time that we are in a pandemic and there is not going to be a regular season, not like what we've had. The NCAA got a starting date and they got an end date. Nothing against them. That's the main thing they're concerned about, then it really goes to the conferences to figure it all out. ... We're going to have March Madness. We don't know how teams will get in. We don't know a lot of things but we know we're going to have a regular season. We just don't know much about both. That's a helluva way to run a railroad.”

With the coronavirus still very much prevalent across the U.S., schools may just opt out of the season altogether. The pandemic forced the NCAA to cancel the men’s and women’s tournaments and several conference tournaments in March.