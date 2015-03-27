Duckworth, Dolgopolov win openers in Brisbane

James Duckworth and Alexandr Dolgopolov round winners as the 2012 ATP World Tour season got underway Sunday at the Brisbane International tennis event.

Duckworth, playing in his home country, had no problems with France's Nicolas Mahut, 6-4, 6-4 on the hardcourts at Queensland Tennis Centre.

The other winner on Sunday was Ukraine's Dolgopolov, who took a 7-6 (7-3), 6-2 win over Alejandro Falla of Colombia.

Two-time French Open runner-up Robin Soderling defeated former U.S. Open champion Andy Roddick in last year's Brisbane finale. Roddick was the 2010 titlist here.

This year's top seed is last year's Australian Open runner-up Andy Murray.

The winner of this $434,250 Aussie Open tune-up will claim $74,370.