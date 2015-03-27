Ducks deal goalie, sign 2008 pick McMillan

The Anaheim Ducks sent the rights to Swedish goaltender Mattias Modig to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday in exchange for a sixth-round selection in next month's Entry Draft. The sixth-round pick originally belonged to the Montreal Canadiens.

Modig, 23 appeared in 34 contests with Lulea of the Swedish Elite League this past season, recording a 2.49 goals-against average and .899 save percentage. Selected by Anaheim in the fourth round (No. 121) of the 2007 Entry Draft, Modig appeared in a career-high 40 contests with Lulea in 2008-09, finishing third among all goaltenders with a 2.25 GAA and tying for the league lead with four shutouts. In 121 career Swedish Elite League games, he has a 2.53 GAA and eight shutouts.

Earlier in the day, the Ducks also signed forward Brandon McMillan, their third-round pick (No. 85) in the 2008 draft, to a three-year, entry-level contract. McMillan, 20, had 25 goals and 67 points in 55 games with Kelowna of the Western Hockey League this past season, his fourth with the Rockets. He added 5 goals and 15 points in 12 playoff games.