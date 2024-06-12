Drew Bledsoe jokes Tom Brady was 'worst backup quarterback' in NFL history

Tom Brady was inducted into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame on Wednesday, but one of his former teammates made sure the seven-time Super Bowl champion was not sitting on cloud nine.

As if the Netflix roast was not enough, Drew Bledsoe made sure to keep Brady levelheaded as all the prominent figures in his Patriots career made an appearance at the ceremony.

"Of all the great things about Tom – great teammate, greatest quarterback of all time – you were the worst backup quarterback in the history of the NFL," Bledsoe said. "You never understood that when I got healthy, you’re supposed to go sit the hell down."

Brady laughed at Bledsoe’s jab.

It appeared to be a bit of a continuation from the Brady roast on the streaming giant last month. Bledsoe had some clean shots at the Patriots legend and even revealed that his wife helped him with a zinger about Gisele Bündchen.

New Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo, Bill Belichick, Rob Gronkowski, Randy Moss and Robert Kraft all welcomed Brady into the franchise’s Hall of Fame.

The Patriots announced the No. 12 was officially retired by the Patriots. No other member of the team will be able to wear the number. The team will also build a statue of him outside of Gillette Stadium.

New England selected Brady with the No. 199 overall pick in the 2000 draft. He became the starter when Bledsoe went down with an injury early in the 2001 season. Brady would not relinquish the job until he left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.

He guided the team to six Super Bowl titles and helped lead the team to two dynastic eras in his career. He had 74,571 passing yards and 541 passing touchdowns as a member of the Patriots.