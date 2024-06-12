Expand / Collapse search
New England Patriots

Drew Bledsoe jokes Tom Brady was 'worst backup quarterback' in NFL history

Brady was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Tom Brady was inducted into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame on Wednesday, but one of his former teammates made sure the seven-time Super Bowl champion was not sitting on cloud nine.

As if the Netflix roast was not enough, Drew Bledsoe made sure to keep Brady levelheaded as all the prominent figures in his Patriots career made an appearance at the ceremony.

Drew Bledsoe arrives for HOF ceremony

Former New England Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe arrives for the Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, June 12, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

"Of all the great things about Tom – great teammate, greatest quarterback of all time – you were the worst backup quarterback in the history of the NFL," Bledsoe said. "You never understood that when I got healthy, you’re supposed to go sit the hell down."

Brady laughed at Bledsoe’s jab.

It appeared to be a bit of a continuation from the Brady roast on the streaming giant last month. Bledsoe had some clean shots at the Patriots legend and even revealed that his wife helped him with a zinger about Gisele Bündchen.

New Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo, Bill Belichick, Rob Gronkowski, Randy Moss and Robert Kraft all welcomed Brady into the franchise’s Hall of Fame.

Tom Brady at the Patriots Hall of Fame

Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, speaks with Patriots owner Robert Kraft as they arrive for the Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Brady at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, June 12, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

The Patriots announced the No. 12 was officially retired by the Patriots. No other member of the team will be able to wear the number. The team will also build a statue of him outside of Gillette Stadium.

New England selected Brady with the No. 199 overall pick in the 2000 draft. He became the starter when Bledsoe went down with an injury early in the 2001 season. Brady would not relinquish the job until he left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.

Patriots players on the chairs

The quarterback room: Josh McDaniels, Brian Hoyer, Matt Cassel, Drew Bledsoe and Tom Brady during the induction of Tom Brady into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame on June 12, 2024 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

He guided the team to six Super Bowl titles and helped lead the team to two dynastic eras in his career. He had 74,571 passing yards and 541 passing touchdowns as a member of the Patriots.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.