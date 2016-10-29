Drayer, Lewis lead St. Francis past Sacred Heart 38-17

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) Zack Drayer threw four touchdown passes, three to Kamron Lewis, to lead St. Francis to a 38-17 win over Sacred Heart on Saturday.

Drayer completed 20 of 28 passes for a career-high 316 yards and matched the school record with his four scoring throws. He has 46 TDs in his career, second all-time for the Red Flash (6-3, 4-0 Northeast Conference).

Lewis matched his career-high with 10 catches for 184 yards, four yards short of his career best, and his three scores tied a school record. He also became just the second player to surpass 1,000 receiving yards in a season.

Drayer and Lewis hooked up for touchdowns of 5, 7 and 73 yards after the Pioneers (6-2, 1-2) had tied the game at 17 early in the third quarter.

Avery Miliner ran for 96 yards on the first eight carries of his career, all in the second half, to help the Red Flash take control in the second half.

St. Francis is 4-0 in the NEC for the first time since joining the league in 1996 and has won five straight for the first time since 1992.