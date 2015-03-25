Dortmund boss Klopp signs extension

Dortmund, Germany (SportsNetwork.com) - Borussia Dortmund head coach Jurgen Klopp signed a new two-year contract extension on Wednesday, keeping him at the Bundesliga club until 2018.

Klopp's assistant coaches, Zeljko Buvac and Peter Krawietz, have also been given extensions by the club.

"As you shouldn't separate things that belong together, we have once again extended the contracts of our head coach and his team," Borussia Dortmund CEO Aki Watzke said.

Klopp took over as boss at the Westfalenstadion in 2008 and since then has led the club to back-to-back Bundesliga titles in 2011 and 2012, as well as the Champions League final last season, which they lost 2-1 to Bayern Munich.

"We're all still a bit in love with this club and the way in which things are developing here," said Klopp. We want peace in order to plan the future of this beautiful club together."

"Jurgen represents the further development of this club. He's the perfect coach for Dortmund," added Dortmund's sporting director Michael Zorc.

This season, Klopp's team sits in second place in the Bundesliga with 25 points through 10 games, just one behind leaders Bayern Munich.