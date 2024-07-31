Donna Kelce shares Facebook user's post defending Olympics opening ceremony, calling out 'veiled homophobia'

Donna Kelce, the mother of Super Bowl champion brothers Travis and Jason, reposted a critical take of the controversy around the Paris Olympics opening ceremony on Monday.

The opening ceremony was criticized for making a mockery of "The Last Supper" – one of the most revered moments in Christianity. Those defending the segment have claimed the ceremony was meant to resemble the feast of Dionysus.

Kelce’s repost called for better education and to limit "mindlessly sharing posts."

"This is what happens when you ban books and limit education," the Facebook post she shared read. "The Opening Ceremony of the Olympics wasn’t a mock of the Last Supper. If you have any knowledge of the Greek origin of the Olympics and the French’s rich history of theater you would have gotten this. However, because of your veiled homophobia, some of you can’t discern factual information.

"This is was what went down last night, so do your own research into the Olympics.

"The scene was a portrayal of a Greek Dionysus Feast celebration, which is a Greek (the origin of the Olympics) celebration of Dionysus (who is also known as Bacchus) who is the god of festivities, ritual, wine, pleasure, and frenzy. The blue guy…..that’s Dionysus. Dionysus was one of the 12 Olympians.

"The French are known for theatrics.

"Historical context and education surrounding the Olympics and its origin is important here in this. Many of you fell for the controversy in spun-up click bait.

"Stop mindlessly sharing posts and do some research."

The performance ensemble also included drag queens, a transgender model and a naked singer who was stylized to resemble the Greek god Dionysus. The segment received condemnation from athletes and American and Christian leaders alike.

Paris 2024 spokesperson Anne Descamps spoke about it on Sunday.

"Clearly there was never an intention to show disrespect to any religious group. (The opening ceremony) tried to celebrate community tolerance," Descamps told reporters, via Reuters.

"We believe this ambition was achieved. If people have taken any offense, we are really sorry."