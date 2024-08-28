Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Golf

Donald Trump rips Joe Biden’s golf game in new YouTube video: 'You're not a 60' handicap

Trump and Biden sparred about golf in their June 27 debate

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 28 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 28

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

After their golf debate went viral, Donald Trump is still ripping Joe Biden's skill (or lack thereof) on the links.

The golf discussion, perhaps the most viral moment of their June 27 debate in Atlanta, came after Trump said he won two club championships when discussing fitness, while adding Biden couldn't drive a ball 50 yards.

Biden then alleged that he had gotten his golf handicap down to a six as vice president, and later corrected it to an eight. Trump's handicap has been recorded as low as 2.5, while adding Biden's handicap claim was "the biggest lie… of all."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Donald Trump in Bedminster

Former President Trump drives a golf cart during the Official Pro-Am Tournament ahead of the LIV Golf Invitational Series event at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey, on Aug. 10, 2023. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump has been on the golf course lately, filming a "Breaking 50" video with U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, and the former president was back at the range with another YouTuber in Travis Miller, who runs the "PGA Memes" channel.

After hitting a drive on the range, Trump rhetorically asked Miller, "You think Joe Biden can do that?"

Trump then made another crack at Biden's six-handicap claim.

"He said he’s a six. I said, ‘You’re not a 60.’ He’s not a 60," Trump said. "So I said ‘I’ll give you a million dollars if you can break 100.’ If you’re a six, you can break 100 easily. But he can’t." 

Trump also claimed he has recorded eight holes in one in his lifetime.

Former President Donald Trump greets fans

Former Donald Trump greets fans during the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf tournament in New Jersey, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

BRYSON DECHAMBEAU HAS NO REGRETS OVER TRUMP VIDEO ON YOUTUBE CHANNEL: 'GREAT ENTERTAINMENT'

During a rally at his golf course in Miami last month, just four days before the assassination attempt on him, Trump offered to face Biden in a match in which he would give $1 million to a charity of Biden's choice if he were to lose. 

Trump, who said he'd even give Biden "10 strokes a side," said it would be "among the most-watched sporting events in history. Maybe bigger than the Ryder Cup or even the Masters."

Trump National Golf Club

The entrance to Trump National Golf Club, Nov. 18, 2016, in Bedminster Township, New Jersey. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump owns several golf courses – Doral has hosted the LIV championship, while his course in Bedminster, New Jersey, has also hosted the Saudi-backed tour.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.