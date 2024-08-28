Donald Trump rips Joe Biden’s golf game in new YouTube video: 'You're not a 60' handicap

After their golf debate went viral, Donald Trump is still ripping Joe Biden's skill (or lack thereof) on the links.

The golf discussion, perhaps the most viral moment of their June 27 debate in Atlanta, came after Trump said he won two club championships when discussing fitness, while adding Biden couldn't drive a ball 50 yards.

Biden then alleged that he had gotten his golf handicap down to a six as vice president, and later corrected it to an eight. Trump's handicap has been recorded as low as 2.5, while adding Biden's handicap claim was "the biggest lie… of all."

Trump has been on the golf course lately, filming a "Breaking 50" video with U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, and the former president was back at the range with another YouTuber in Travis Miller, who runs the "PGA Memes" channel.

After hitting a drive on the range, Trump rhetorically asked Miller, "You think Joe Biden can do that?"

Trump then made another crack at Biden's six-handicap claim.

"He said he’s a six. I said, ‘You’re not a 60.’ He’s not a 60," Trump said. "So I said ‘I’ll give you a million dollars if you can break 100.’ If you’re a six, you can break 100 easily. But he can’t."

Trump also claimed he has recorded eight holes in one in his lifetime.

BRYSON DECHAMBEAU HAS NO REGRETS OVER TRUMP VIDEO ON YOUTUBE CHANNEL: 'GREAT ENTERTAINMENT'

During a rally at his golf course in Miami last month, just four days before the assassination attempt on him, Trump offered to face Biden in a match in which he would give $1 million to a charity of Biden's choice if he were to lose.

Trump, who said he'd even give Biden "10 strokes a side," said it would be "among the most-watched sporting events in history. Maybe bigger than the Ryder Cup or even the Masters."

Trump owns several golf courses – Doral has hosted the LIV championship, while his course in Bedminster, New Jersey, has also hosted the Saudi-backed tour.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.