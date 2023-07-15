Expand / Collapse search
Boxing
Published

Donald Trump made $2.5 million to broadcast 2021 boxing match

Trump called a fight between Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Donald Trump: entrepreneur, president, boxing analyst.

Trump added to his long resume in 2021 when he provided color commentary during a fight between boxing legend Evander Holyfield and former UFC champion Vitor Belfort.

The boxing match took place at The Seminole Hard Rock in Hollywood, Florida, roughly midway between his golf course in Miami and his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Donald Trump at boxing match

Former President of the United States Donald Trump speaks to the crowd after the fight between Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort, presented by Triller at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on September 11, 2021, in Hollywood, Florida. (Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

But to get Trump on the mic, it was certainly no bargain.

Triller Legends II LLC forked up $2.5 million to Trump to get him on the broadcast.

Trump was on an alternate broadcast of the bout alongside his son Donald Jr., Jorge Masvidal and others.

Donald Trump and Donald JR.

Former President Donald Trump and Donald Trump Jr (left) pose for a photo prior to the fight between Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort, presented by Triller at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on September 11, 2021, in Hollywood, Florida. (Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

The figure was revealed in a revised personal financial disclosure filing from Trump himself. It is the most money Trump has made for an appearance post-presidency.

Trump was recently spotted at UFC 290 in Las Vegas with longtime friend Dana White, the president of the promotion, but it was hardly the first time at a UFC event.

Trump before holyfield fight

Former President Donald Trump poses for a photo prior to the fight between Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort, presented by Triller at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on September 11, 2021, in Hollywood, Florida. (Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Belfort won the fight with a first-round technical knockout.