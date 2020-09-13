Dominic Thiem defeats Alexander Zverev in US Open men's final in dramatic fashion

Dominic Thiem defeated Alexander Zverev in the U.S. Open final on Sunday night – 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (8-6).

It was Thiem’s first U.S. Open title.

Thiem was down early and it was looking like Zverev was going to get the best of the Austrian. But Thiem warded off a straight-set victory and came storming back in the third and fourth sets to send the match to a fifth and decisive set.

Thiem and Zverev went to a tiebreaker in the final set. With both men hurting toward the very end, Thiem was able to win the tiebreaker in the final set 8-6 to pick up his first U.S. Open victory.

The 27-year-old Thiem had to beat Juame Munar, Sumit Nagal, Marian Clicic, Alex de Minaur and Daniil Medvedev to get to the final to face Zverev.

Zverev had to win against Kevin Anderson, Brandon Nakashima, Adrian Mannarino, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Borna Corcic and Pablo Carreno Busta.

Both players benefited from Novak Djokovic’s default for hitting a line judge with a tennis ball earlier in the tournament and Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer both skipping the event.

Djokovic was ousted in the fourth round of the event.

The next major tournament for the men’s side is the French Open. The event was moved to the fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.