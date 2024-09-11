Dolphins' Tyreek Hill calls for firing of officer placed on administrative duties after detention

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill called for the firing of the police officer who was placed on administrative duties following the NFL star’s detention over the weekend.

Hill released a statement Tuesday – the day after the bodycam footage of his detention was released. The videos showed the intense moments when Miami-Dade police officers executed a traffic stop, pulled Hill out of his vehicle and handcuffed him on the ground.

"We are demanding for the immediate termination of the officer that has been placed on administrative leave," Hill said in a statement through his lawyer Julius Collins, via Reuters. "Each action that a law enforcement official take (sic) is governed by standard operating procedures.

"We are of the opinion that the officer's use of force was excessive, escalating, and reckless. We are demanding that the officer be terminated effective immediately."

Miami-Dade Police identified the officer who was placed on administrative duties as Danny Torres – a 27-year veteran of the force.

Torres "remains in administrative duties, as the Internal Affairs investigation is still ongoing," police said in a statement earlier Tuesday. "We will provide further information once it becomes available pending the outcome of the investigation."

Hill’s call for the officer to be fired came hours after his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, made the same demand.

"For me, personally, I think the police officers that did that to Tyreek shouldn’t be in that position," Rosenhaus said on "The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz." "They should be let go. Look at – the guy who just kicked him right there. That guy should be fired. That’s out of control. The guy that jumped in [and] put him in a chokehold?

"There’s no place for a police officer to have a badge that operates like that when Tyreek wasn’t being aggressive or violent or fighting back in any capacity. That was horrendous how they treated him. They didn’t treat him like a human being."