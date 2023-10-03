Expand / Collapse search
Las Vegas Raiders

Video shows Mark Davis arguing with Raiders fans telling him to fire Josh McDaniels

Raiders fans were not happy with Davis

NFL fans fight at SoFi Stadium during Chargers-Raiders game Video

NFL fans fight at SoFi Stadium during Chargers-Raiders game

Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders fans got into a scrap at SoFi Stadium. (Credit: @1ricardovargas / SPORTS REPORT+ /TMX)

From OutKick's David Hookstead

Mark Davis exchanged some tense words with Raiders fans demanding Josh McDaniels be shown the exit.

The Raiders are 1-3 and lost their third straight after falling 24-17 Sunday to the Chargers.

It’s a rough time to be a Raiders fan. To make matters worse, pressure has been mounting on McDaniels, who has a 7-14 record with the franchise since being hired in 2022.

Raiders fans yell at Mark Davis to fire Josh McDaniels

Josh McDaniels vs Broncos

Head Coach Josh McDaniels before a game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High Sept. 10, 2023, in Denver, Colo. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Frustrations boiled over Sunday between some Raiders faithful and Davis, who was sitting in a suite near fans at SoFi Stadium.

Fans approached the Raiders owner demanding McDaniels be canned, but his boss wasn’t having any of it. He fired back, telling the fans to "smarten up." At one point, a man who appeared to be security stood up like he might do something.

You can watch the heated exchange below.

Things aren’t looking great for the Raiders

It’s clear fans aren’t pleased with the product on the field from the Las Vegas Raiders. Other than a 17-16 win over a very bad Denver Broncos team, the Raiders haven’t tasted victory.

KHALIL MACK RECORDS SIX SACKS TO HELP CHARGERS OUTLAST RAIDERS

They got destroyed by the Bills and then lost to the Steelers and Chargers. They have upcoming games against the Packers and Lions, and those could easily be two more losses on McDaniels’ record.

Mark Davis at Raiders-Chargers

Mark Davis of the Las Vegas Raiders before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium Oct. 1, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (Harry How/Getty Images)

The situation with the Raiders could quickly spiral from bad and disappointing to downright terrible in the coming weeks.

Fans have had enough, and you know tensions have reached a breaking point when fans are yelling at and arguing with the owner to make a change.