Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa on criticism prior to 5-game winning streak: 'I'm not blind to it'

The Miami Dolphins are currently on a five-game winning streak

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
The Miami Dolphins are currently on a five-game winning streak and a big reason for their recent success is because of the play of second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

In their win against the New York Giants on Sunday, Tagovailoa completed 30 of 41 passes for 244 yards with two touchdowns in a 20-9 victory. The Dolphins started the season with a 1-7 record, but now they are 6-7 and in the thick of things in the wild AFC playoff picture.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) aims a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) aims a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Prior to their winning streak, Tagovailoa was receiving a ton of criticism on social media and just before the trade deadline, the Dolphins were even rumored to trade for current Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 24: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins scrambles with the ball against the Atlanta Falcons during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 24: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins scrambles with the ball against the Atlanta Falcons during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Tagovailoa appeared on "The Joe Rose Show with Zach Krantz" on AM 560 Sports WQAM on Monday to talk about what it was like to be dealing with all the off-field noise during the losing streak.

"I'm not blind to it. It's not like I turn a deaf ear to all of this," Tagovailoa explained. "But, for me, it's take it for what it's worth. You just gotta continue to be yourself and do what you do. No one else can come into the game and do the things that you want to do, that you want to achieve, for you. You've got to go out there and do it for yourself, do it for the team, and really, that's what it's all about."

Tagovailoa, the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, has had an up-and-down NFL career so far. Last year, he started his rookie season behind journeyman quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, but when he eventually took over as the starter, Tagovailoa led the Dolphins to a 6-3 record, while throwing for 11 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) gestures at the end of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Dolphins defeated the Giants 20-9.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) gestures at the end of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Dolphins defeated the Giants 20-9. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

This season, Tagovailoa fractured his middle finger and only played in eight games. He led the Dolphins to a 4-4 record while throwing for 12 TDs and six interceptions, with a 70.9 completion percentage. 

When the Dolphins return from their bye next week, they will square off against the New York Jets for the second time this season.

