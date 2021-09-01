Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa gets vote of confidence from Brian Flores: report

Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores reportedly addressed Deshaun Watson rumors in the locker room and expressed support for current quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

The Dolphins have been linked to Watson in recent weeks despite the 22 sexual misconduct civil lawsuits and the handful of police complaints against him. The Houston Texans reportedly seek a major haul for Watson in return.

Miami is entering its first full season with Tagovailoa as the starting quarterback. He took over for Ryan Fitzpatrick in the middle of the 2020 season. Flores appeared to try to quell the fears and concerns of the locker room on Tuesday, ESPN reported. He reportedly told players Tagovailoa is "our quarterback."

Flores avoided questions over the weekend about Watson, but on Monday he was asked how he expresses to players he wants to make sure they stay on the "straight and narrow path."

"I think with any player on our team or any person in our organization, there is a standard – look, we have high standards for the people we have in the organization. I don’t get into last strikes or anything. We want people with high character throughout the building. That’s what we’re looking for," he said.

As far as Tagovailoa goes, he said he feels the second-year quarterback is more comfortable in the offense.

"I think he’s much more comfortable with his surroundings here in this area. I think he’s taken a step as far as leadership and working with his teammates to get things right, whether it’s the center and his cadence, receivers and routes, ball handling with the backs, I think he’s asking more questions to us as a coaching staff situationally. ‘Hey, would you take a time out here? Should we get it out of bounds here? How much yardage do we need on a two-minute (drill) to get a field goal?’ I think he has made some very good strides. There is still a lot of room for improvement and hopefully we continue to make improvements," Flores said.