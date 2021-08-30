Deshaun Watson trade rumors draw reaction from Dolphins' Brian Flores

Deshaun Watson trade rumors have picked up over the last few days with the Miami Dolphins reported to be the top team interested in the embattled quarterback despite the more than 20 sexual misconduct lawsuits he faces and some of the complaints being investigated by authorities.

The Houston Texans star had been linked to trades with the Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles and Carolina Panthers. Teams still appear interested in Watson despite the controversy surrounding him. Miami head coach Brian Flores was asked about the Watson rumors on Sunday.

"Reports (and) speculation are not things we really get into. Look, I understand the question; but as I’ve said in the past, any conversations we have or don’t have with other clubs are going to be internal. I’ve been pretty steadfast about that – with our players, with other clubs – and that will remain the case," Flores told reporters.

Miami still has Tua Tagovailoa to work with. The team selected him in the first round last year and he took the starting job from Ryan Fitzpatrick in the middle of last season.

Flores said he was still confident in Tagovailoa.

"I’m very confident in Tua. He’s done a lot of good things this spring, this offseason, this training camp. He played well last week. Again, my conversations with the players are going to always remain between me and that player. I talk to a lot of players every day. Obviously, I spend a lot of time with the quarterbacks. But yeah, those conversations will remain between myself and that player," Flores said.

Twenty-two women have accused Watson of sexual misconduct, including allegations of Watson exposing himself, touching them with his penis or kissing them against their will during massage sessions.

Watson has also spoken to the FBI about the allegations, but his lead attorney Rusty Hardin said the meeting was about allegations of extortion by one of his accusers.

The quarterback and his lawyers have denied all accusations. Houston police are investigating some of the allegations but no charges have been filed. The NFL launched its own probe.

Watson has not been charged with a crime, but he could still end up on the Commissioner’s Exempt List before the start of the season, which would force him out of competition indefinitely until the league’s investigation was complete and potential discipline was handed down.