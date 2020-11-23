Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa says benching was 'what’s best for the team'

Tua Tagovailoa's three-game winning streak as the Miami Dolphins starting quarterback came to an end Sunday after getting benched for veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick, but the rookie supports any decision that benefits the team.

Brian Flores benched Tagovailoa in the fourth quarter as the Dolphins were on the cusp of losing their five-game winning streak but Fitzpatrick was only able to set Miami up for a field goal as they lost 20-13 to the Denver Broncos.

When asked what he thought about his benching after the game, Tagovailoa expressed full confidence in Flores’ decision.

“My thoughts were whatever was going to be best for the team,” Tagovailoa said, via ProFootballTalk. “When I was in, we couldn’t really get things going and coach felt like it was the best decision to put Fitz in to give us a spark. When I heard that — it’s really what’s best for the team.”

He continued: “If we were to win with Fitz in there, the locker room would be a lot different and everyone would be a lot happier. It just sucks to lose.”

In his short time on the field, Fitzpatrick out played Tagovailoa completing 12 of 18 passes for 117 yards compared to the rookie’s 11-for-20 for 83 yards.

But one bad performance wasn’t enough for Flores to bench him for the whole season -- Tagovailoa will start when the Dolphins take on the winless New York Jets in Week 12.

Fox News’ Daniel Canova contributed to this report.