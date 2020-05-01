Dolphins trade former first-round pick Charles Harris to Falcons

The Miami Dolphins traded former first-round pick Charles Harris to the Atlanta Falcons on Friday for a seventh-round draft pick.

Miami selected Harris with the No. 22 pick in the first round of the 2017 draft out of Missouri. However, he never came to fruition as a big-time defender with the team.

JAGUARS' DOUG MARRONE SAYS TEAM COULD POSSIBLY ADD VETERAN QB AMID ANDY DALTON RUMORS

He played in all 16 games for the Dolphins in his rookie season, only starting in two. He recorded two sacks and 19 tackles that year. He couldn’t build off that moment him and only recorded 1.5 sacks in 15 games for the rest of his tenure in Miami.

Luckily for Harris, he’s landing in a favorable spot.

NICK SABAN HOPES DOLPHINS' TUA TAGOVAILOA WILL LEARN THIS ONE THING IN ROOKIE SEASON

ESPN’s Falcons reporter Vaughn McClure noted in his previous reporting that the Falcons were among the teams interested in Harris. The defender also like what he saw working out with the team.

“They’re a good team,” Harris said in 2017. “I like Vic Beasley and all of them. I like the defense they run.

Three years later, the Falcons finally get their man.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Atlanta was toward the bottom in defense during the 2019 season. The team was 23rd in points allowed and 20th in yards allowed. Harris will have a chance to compete for a starting job and line up next to Grady Jarrett and Allen Bailey.