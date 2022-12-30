Expand / Collapse search
Miami Dolphins
Published

Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater says he had 'good talk with good friends' Stevie Wonder and Ray Charles

'They can see what's going on'

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Teddy Bridgewater will be under center for the Miami Dolphins this weekend as Tua Tagovaviloa is in concussion protocol for the second time this season.

To gear up for a potential playoff clincher, he’s decided to seek out some advice from those close to him.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) steps back to pass against the New York Jets during the first quarter of a game Oct. 9, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) steps back to pass against the New York Jets during the first quarter of a game Oct. 9, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Speaking with reporters Wednesday, Bridgewater said he had a "good talk" with two "good friends" who happen to be two of the most famous musicians of all-time.

"I had a good talk with my good friends Steve and Ray — Stevie Wonder and Ray Charles. They can see what's going on."

Wonder, of course, is blind. So was Charles, who died in 2004. So … who knows what Bridgewater really meant here. But the Twitter replies sure have some theories.

Some believe it was a shot at the Dolphins' medical team for missing Tagovailoa's second concussion of the season. Others think it's a jab at referees.

But another belief is he's calling fans blind because Tagovailoa has actually been benched and are using the concussion as an excuse.

Nonetheless, he's excited about the chance to try to clinch a playoff spot for Miami.

"I’m excited, man," he said. "Football still means something to the guys in this locker room and the guys that are going out there Sunday. For the guys that are giving it their all, it means a lot. I’m looking forward to the opportunity …

"You just gotta respect the game, man. When you respect the game, the game rewards you."

Teddy Bridgewater of the Miami Dolphins throws a pass during a game against the Minnesota Vikings at Hard Rock Stadium Oct. 16, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. 

Teddy Bridgewater of the Miami Dolphins throws a pass during a game against the Minnesota Vikings at Hard Rock Stadium Oct. 16, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.  (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

The 8-7 Dolphins clinch a playoff spot with a win over the 7-8 Patriots in New England and a New York Jets (7-8) loss or tie with the Seattle Seahawks or a tie combined with a Jets loss and a Pittsburgh Steelers (7-8) loss or tie with the Baltimore Ravens.