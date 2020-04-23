Dolphins select Tua Tagovailoa with No. 5 pick of 2020 NFL Draft

The Miami Dolphins selected Tua Tagovailoa, the former Alabama quarterback, with the No. 5 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Tagovailoa will likely begin his NFL career as a backup quarterback for the Dolphins, sitting behind savvy veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick, until he’s ready to take the field. There is no need for the Dolphins to rush Tagovailoa back on the field until he’s 100 percent healthy.

Tagovailoa had a successful junior year despite only starting nine games.

He threw for 2,840 passing yards and 33 touchdowns for the Crimson Tide. He served as a backup quarterback during his freshman year and eventually made headlines that same year when he led the Crimson Tide to win the 2017 National Championship Game after replacing sophomore quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second half.

Tagovailoa has been deemed 100 percent healthy by Miami's doctors, who have no concern that his freakish hip injury will reoccur. Miami has its best quarterback since Dan Marino in 1984.

The Dolphins have two more draft picks in the first round. They pick again at No. 18 overall, and once again at No. 26 overall. Look for Miami to continue to build around its future franchise quarterback.