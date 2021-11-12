Dolphins' Robert Hunt forgot he wasn't allowed to catch ball on wild TD run: 'I wanted to win'

Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Robert Hunt was the talk of the town upon the team’s victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night.

With the Dolphins driving early in the fourth quarter, Tua Tagovailoa dropped back to pass as the Ravens’ pass rushers were coming toward him. It appeared the team was setting up for a screen and Tagovailoa was trying to throw the ball to his running back.

Somehow, Hunt got in the middle of the play and caught the ball. He would avoid a would-be tackler and dive into the end zone. He got up-ended and appeared to put the ball across the goal line with what would have been a touchdown for the Dolphins.

However, the guard didn’t report in as an eligible receiver and a penalty was called on the Dolphins. The touchdown was erased and Miami would eventually settle for a field goal on the drive.

The second-year guard was still pretty hyped over the play when talking with reporters. He said he wasn’t trying to even catch the ball.

"I just kind of saw it and it was third down. I was, like, all right, let’s try to – it was a big game. I wanted to win. I just saw the ball, and I don’t know. I just blanked out, man. I just caught the ball and tried to run with it," he said. "Calais (Campbell) did a really good job of defending the play, though."

He admitted he forgot he wasn’t allowed to catch the ball.

"Yeah. It’s embarrassing. It’s all over the internet, too," he said.

"Honestly, I was just – like I said, I wanted to win. I didn’t know if the play counted or not. I got the ball in my hand, and I wanted to try to score it. I just try to do whatever so I can so we could have the feeling that we got now, which is a great feeling."

The Dolphins would win the game 22-10.