NFL legend Dan Marino remembers coach Don Shula: 'You made me a better player and person'

Dan Marino, the legendary former quarterback for the Miami Dolphins, reacted to the news of Don Shula’s passing on Monday and remembered his former coach with whom he spent the majority of his career playing for.

Marino, a nine-time Pro Bowler, played 17 seasons in Miami, 13 of which were under coach Shula.

“Coach Shula - you will truly be missed! You embody the definition of ‘greatness.’ You brought that winning attitude with you every day and made everyone around you better,” Marino said in a tweet.

“Thank you for always believing in me. You made me a better player and person. My thoughts & prayers are with the entire Shula family. Love you Coach! #RIP”

The Hall of Fame coach led the Dolphins to two consecutive Super Bowl titles in 1972 and 1973, the first of which the team went unbeaten. The Dolphins are the only team in NFL history to finish an entire season undefeated.

Marino was drafted by the Dolphins in 1983 where he helped the team to 10 playoff seasons. Under Shula, Marino was a nine-time Pro Bowler and five-time NFL passing yards leader.

Shula passed away on Monday. He was 90.

“Don Shula was the patriarch of the Miami Dolphins for 50 years. He brought the winning edge to our franchise and put the Dolphins and the city of Miami in the national sports scene," the team said in a statement. "Our deepest thoughts and prayers go out to Mary Anne along with his children, Dave, Donna, Sharon, Anne and Mike.”