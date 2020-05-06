Dolphins plan allows fans into Hard Rock Stadium for 2020 season start

The Miami Dolphins unveiled a plan Monday to host fans at future games during the 2020 season in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dolphins CEO and President Tom Garfinkel revealed the plans on ABC’s “Good Morning America.” The mock-ups showed different colored spots around Hard Rock Stadium to designate how far apart fans would need to be away from each other as they enter the stadium.

“We would have times to come in for security at different gates so people would be separated out, in terms of when they enter the stadium,” Garfinkel said. “We would exit the stadium much like a church environment, where each row exits so people aren't filing out all at the same time in a herd.”

Part of the plan, Garfinkel said, would have fans all wearing masks and order food from their seats. Instead of waiting in line for their food and drinks, they would go upstairs when their orders are ready.

According to ESPN, the NFL has not finalized any plans.

“When our fans, players and staff are able to return to Hard Rock Stadium, we want them to have peace of mind that we're doing everything we can to create the safest and healthiest environment possible,” Garfinkel said. “We didn't want to create our own standard, we wanted to be accountable to the most credible third-party standard that exists."

He continued: "Working with the [Global Biorisk Advisory Council] ensures compliances with critical guidelines for the highest standard of cleanliness and it is our hope that other venues will follow suit as we navigate through these unprecedented times.”

Hard Rock Stadium, which was the host site for Super Bowl LIV, can hold 65,000 fans during a single game.

The stadium, which is also a coronavirus testing site, was the first public facility to earn the Global Biorisk Advisory Council’s STAR accreditation, according to ESPN. It’s the standard used for different facilities to implement certain cleaning to prevent diseases. Such accreditation could allow the stadium to host fans once the government gives the all-clear.