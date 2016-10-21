Dolphins' DE Dion Jordan still hopes to play this season

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) Miami Dolphins defensive end Dion Jordan has yet to practice this year and hasn't played in a game since 2014, but he still hopes to return this season from knee surgery.

Jordan, the No. 3 overall draft pick in 2013, received conditional reinstatement from the NFL in July following a 15-month suspension for his latest violation of the league's substance abuse policy. He has since been rehabilitating from surgery with the goal of getting into some games in 2016.

Jordan has occasionally rehabilitated on the field during practice, and he is allowed to travel with the team.

---

AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP-NFL