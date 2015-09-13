Dolphins come back from early deficit, take care of Redskins late

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) -- A tight game in which neither offense could take control was decided on a sensational play by Miami's special teams.

Jarvis Landry returned a punt 69 yards for a touchdown with 10:22 left to give the Dolphins their first lead, and Miami held on to beat the Washington Redskins 17-10 Sunday.

The Redskins amassed more yards and dominated the time of possession. But Washington could not pull away, and Jarvis delivered the decisive score.

Starting an opener for the first time in his four-year career at Washington, Kirk Cousins went 21 for 31 for 196 yards and two interceptions for Washington. Robert Griffin III was inactive after only recently recovering from a concussion.

Miami trailed 10-0 in the second quarter, cut it to 10-7 at halftime and pulled even with 11:34 remaining when Andrew Franks kicked a 22-yard field goal to cap a 76-yard drive.

The Dolphins then forced a punt. Landry took the ball in the center of the field and darted up the middle, dodging would-be tacklers along the way.

On the ensuing drive, Cousins threw a sideline pass that Dolphins cornerback Brice McCain intercepted at the Miami 2.

Washington got the ball back and drove to the Dolphins 20 before Cousins threw two straight incomplete passes.

Ryan Tannehill completed 22 of 34 passes for 226 yards for Miami.

Alfred Morris had 121 yards on 25 carries for Washington. The Redskins outgained the Dolphins 349-256 and held the ball for 37:54 compared to 22:06.

The Redskins played most of the game without standout wide receiver DeSean Jackson, who hurt his left hamstring chasing down a long pass on the opening play of Washington's second series.

Washington also lost starting safety Duke Ihenacho to a wrist injury.

Kai Forbath kicked a 45-yard field goal to end Washington's first possession. He subsequently missed a 46-yarder, but the Redskins went up 10-0 in the second quarter when Cousins capped a 17-play, 88-yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jordan Reed.

Tannehill answered with a frenzied 80-yard drive that took less than a minute and a half, ending with a 3-yard TD pass to Rishard Matthews.