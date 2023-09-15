Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Yankees

Yankees pitcher bloodied, carted off after taking 100 mph line drive off head

Anthony Misiewicz was in his third game with the Yankees

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 14 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 14

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

There was a scary moment at PNC Park Friday night when a pitcher was carted off the field after taking a line drive to the face.

New York Yankees pitcher Anthony Misiewicz left the game bloodied after taking a direct hit on a 100-plus mph line drive off the bat of Ji Hwan Bae in the bottom of the sixth inning on a 1-2 count with two outs in the inning.

The ball ricocheted so hard it wound up being a two-hopper to right fielder Aaron Judge.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Anthony Misiewicz on cart

Anthony Misiewicz of the New York Yankees takes a ball from teammates while leaving the field after being hit by a ball in the sixth inning during a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in Pittsburgh.  (Joe Sargent/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Misiewicz tried to deflect or catch,the ball with the glove on his right hand, but it was too late.

The ball hit him near the left ear, and he collapsed, crawling around in pain before trainers came rushing onto the field. Judge came running in from the outfield.

After a few moments, a cart took him Misiewicz the field, and he received a standing ovation.

hurt pitcher

New York Yankees relief pitcher Anthony Misiewicz reacts after being hit in the head by a line drive off the bat of Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Ji Hwan Bae. (Charles LeClaire/USA Today Sports)

DEION SANDERS' MLB TEAMMATES SAY HE WAS A 'GREAT' FOR THE CLUBHOUSE: 'HE WASN’T PRIME TIME ALL THE TIME'

The Yankees are Misiewicz's fifth MLB team since he made his big league debut in 2020. He was claimed off waivers in July and was called up Sunday.

The Yankees said he is "alert and oriented. He was assessed by Pittsburgh team doctors and was transported to Allegheny General Hospital, where he will undergo further testing."

Anthony Misiewicz on ground

Anthony Misiewicz of the New York Yankees is checked out by trainers and medical staff after being hit by a ball off the bat of Ji Hwan Bae of the Pittsburgh Pirates in the sixth inning during a game at PNC Park Sept. 15, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (Justin Berl/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This was his third game with the Yankees. He previously pitched one game with the Detroit Tigers and made seven appearances with the Arizona Diamondbacks earlier this year.