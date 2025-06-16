Dodgers player claims Los Angeles being 'abused and ripped apart' amid immigration raids

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Los Angeles Dodgers player Enrique Hernandez claimed in a social media post over the weekend that the community was "being violated, profiled, abused and ripped apart" amid an illegal immigration crackdown in the city and in parts of the county.

The two-time World Series champion expressed his feelings about U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE's) raids over the last week that led to hundreds of arrests and sparked riots in parts of Los Angeles. Hernandez made no mention of the violence that took place against law enforcement officers.

"I may not be Born & Raised, but this city adopted me as one of their own," he wrote on Instagram. "I am saddened and infuriated by what’s happening in our country and our city. Los Angeles and Dodger fans have welcomed me, supported me and shown me nothing but kindness and love.

"This is my second home. And I cannot stand to see our community being violated, profiled, abused and ripped apart. ALL people deserve to be treated with respect, dignity and human rights."

The anti-immigration enforcement protests began on June 7 and on June 8 the protests turned violent. Agitators sprayed walls and vehicles with the words "F--- ICE," autonomous vehicles were set on fire, and law enforcement officers were pelted with rocks and other objects in the Paramount neighborhood. Later in the week, stores in downtown Los Angeles were looted.

WOMEN'S SOCCER TEAM DUBS ITSELF 'IMMIGRANT CITY FOOTBALL CLUB' AMID ANTI-ICE RIOTS IN LOS ANGELES

President Donald Trump immediately deployed the National Guard to the area where the issues began, garnering criticism from Democrats insisting their presence would only escalate tensions.

ICE has organized several high-profile raids across the country as part of the president’s campaign promise to deliver mass deportations. Trump promised to prioritize criminal illegal immigrants, but critics allege the administration is separating families and targeting non-criminal workers.

Trump has since doubled down on his support of ICE in Los Angeles and called on ICE officers to expand their efforts to other cities.

Fox News’ Audrey Conklin contributed to this report.