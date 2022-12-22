Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer reinstated after missing entire 2022 season over sexual assault allegations

Major League Baseball announced Thursday that Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer has been reinstated, effective immediately.

The righty Bauer missed the entire 2022 season after he was suspended amid sexual assault allegations. He made 17 starts the year prior before being placed on administrative leave.

The league announced on April 29 that the 2020 National League Cy Young Award winner would be suspended for 324 games, the equivalent of two full seasons, the longest non-lifetime suspension ever handed down by the league. Instead, he will be eligible to play Opening Day but still be docked his salary for the first 50 games of the year.

MLB released the following statement:

"Today, the neutral arbitrator selected by MLB and the MLBPA affirmed that Trevor Bauer violated Major League Baseball’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.

"After an exhaustive review of the available evidence the neutral arbitrator upheld an unpaid suspension of 194 games. As part of the decision, the arbitrator reinstated Mr. Bauer effectively immediately, with a loss of pay covering the 144 games he was suspended during the 2022 season. In addition, the arbitrator docked Bauer’s salary for the first 50 games of the 2023 season (i.e., the period covering March 30, 2023 to May 23, 2023). While we believe a longer suspension was warranted, MLB will abide by the neutral arbitrator’s decision, which upholds baseball’s longest-ever active player suspension for sexual assault or domestic violence.

"We understand this process was difficult for the witnesses involved and we thank them for their participation. Due to the collectively bargained confidentiality provisions of the joint program, we are unable to provide further details at this time."

Bauer pitched to a 2.59 ERA, striking out 11.5 batters per nine innings in 2021 with the Dodgers. After his Cy Young Award-winning campaign, he inked a three-year, $102 million contract with the Dodgers. Bauer's year suspended still counts toward the contract — although he was not paid — so he is still slated to become a free agent after the 2023 season.

The suspension came after the woman, whom Bauer met on social media, alleged Bauer beat and sexually abused her last year, and she sought a restraining order but was denied. Los Angeles prosecutors said in February there was insufficient evidence to prove the woman’s accusations beyond a reasonable doubt.

Bauer says all actions between the two were consensual, saying the two engaged in rough sex at his Pasadena home at her suggestion and followed mutually set guidelines in advance. He said each encounter ended with them joking and her spending the night.

"In the strongest possible terms, I deny committing any violation of the league’s domestic violence and sexual assault policy. I am appealing this action and expect to prevail," Bauer said in a statement to Fox News Digital in April. "As we have throughout this process, my representatives and I respect the confidentiality of the proceedings."

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos and Adam Sabes contributed to this report.