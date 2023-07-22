Expand / Collapse search
Red Sox fans take advantage of flooded Fenway Park during rain delay

The game was suspended until Saturday

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
When the storms grew too heavy for the baseball diamond to handle, Boston Red Sox fans made their trip to Fenway Park worth it.

The skies opened up as the Sox were playing against the New York Mets Friday night, resulting in the game being suspended in the fourth inning. The game's being made up Saturday afternoon.

The rain was so severe stairways looked like waterfalls, and the warning track looked like a swamp.

Fenway Park flooded

Fenway Park after a rainstorm before a game between the Boston Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays Aug. 26, 2022, in Boston. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Fans came to the quick realization that the game was probably not going to be resumed, so they made the best of it.

Not only did stairs become waterfalls, but the concourse became a pool party.

Tarp on Fenway Park

The Boston Red Sox grounds crew puts the tarp on the field during the fourth inning during a game against the New York Mets at Fenway Park.  (Bob DeChiara/USA Today Sports)

One area of the walkway in the ballpark was flooded several inches, leaving many fans unable to walk through.

One fan shed his shirt and dove headfirst into the puddle.

And he did so a second time.

Even members of the Sox had trouble getting around the tunnel of Fenway. Justin Turner made the trek through some thick water and captured it on camera.

When play resumed Saturday afternoon, the "delay" had officially been 18 hours and one minute, but who's counting?

Fenway park grounds crew

Members of the grounds crew cover the infield with a tarp during a rain delay in the fourth inning of a game between the New York Mets and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park July 21, 2023, in Boston. (Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

The Mets led Boston, 4-3, in the bottom of the fourth at the time of the suspension. The second game is slated to begin 7:10 p.m. instead of the regularly scheduled 4:10 p.m. start time.