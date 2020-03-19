Los Angeles Dodgers minor leaguer Connor Joe says he's battling testicular cancer

Los Angeles Dodgers minor league outfielder Connor Joe announced Wednesday he is battling testicular cancer.

Joe, who was drafted in the first round of the 2014 MLB Draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates, made the announcement on his Instagram, adding that he underwent surgery Tuesday and that he caught the cancer early and it is treatable.

REDS' EMPLOYEE IN ARIZONA TESTS POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS

"As some of you may know, I made the difficult decision to leave Spring Training 3 weeks ago to attend to personal matters. After some tests and visits with doctors, I unfortunately learned that I have Testicular Cancer. The good news is that we caught it early, and cases like mine are very curable. I have started treatment, underwent surgery yesterday and am in my recovery process now,” Joe wrote.

“I recognize the road ahead may be challenging and uncomfortable at times, but God is good and I am staying positive for a quick and full recovery. I am extremely grateful for my wonderful family, friends, the Dodgers organization and teammates for their incredible love and support during this difficult time. Although we tend to shy away from these topics, I am sharing my journey in the hope that this brings more awareness to Men’s Health, and can help others as a result.”

YANKEES MINOR LEAGUER HAS VIRUS, SPRING CAMPS BEGIN TO EMPTY

Joe, 27, had bounced around baseball before making his debut with the San Francisco Giants last season.

In 2017, he was traded from the Pirates to the Atlanta Braves. A month later, he was traded from the Braves to the Dodgers. In 2018, the Cincinnati Reds selected Joe in the Rule 5 Draft. By March 2019, the Reds traded Joe to the Giants and, because he didn’t stay on the major league roster, he was returned to the Dodgers in April 2019.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Joe played in eight games for the Giants before returning to the Dodgers. He was 1-for-15 with a run scored.