Dodgers' David Price willing to lend helping hand to minor leaguers: report

Several minor league baseball players were released by their teams Thursday, but Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher David Price is reportedly doing everything he can to help those athletes.

Price will pay $1,000 of his own cash to each Dodgers minor leaguer who is not on the organization’s 40-man roster in June, according to baseball journalist Francys Romero.

He is among the players earning a prorated salary due to the coronavirus pandemic. Under normal circumstances, he was going to earn $32 million. The gesture is definitely great in the grand scheme of things, but he may not need to help out the minor leaguers after all.

The Dodgers are among the 10 teams who have pledged to pay minor league players a $400 per week allowance even as Major League Baseball’s policy guaranteeing that money is set to expire Sunday.

MLB suspended spring training and postponed the start of its minor league season in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. The league launched a policy March 19 to provide most players who are not on the 40-man roster signed to minor league deals with stipends through April 8 and then again to May 31.

Minor league baseball may not have a season as MLB owners and players negotiate how a season is going to take place in 2020.

