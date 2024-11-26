Expand / Collapse search
New York Yankees

MLB superstar Juan Soto trolls fans with 'announcement you've been waiting for'

Soto is a free agent

Ryan Morik
Published
Juan Soto trolls fans with 'announcement you've been waiting for'

Juan Soto has signed a new deal - no, it's not that one. The superstar free agent has inked an endorsement deal with CELSIUS.

Arguably the most coveted free agent in MLB history has signed a deal… but not the one we're all waiting for.

Juan Soto is a free agent, and at just the age of 26, there is speculation that he could be signing a record-breaking contract.

But before that, Soto announced on Tuesday that he has inked a partnership with the energy drink company, CELSIUS Live Fit.

Juan Soto hits ball

New York outfielder Juan Soto hits a solo home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the ALCS at Yankee Stadium. (Brad Penner-Imagn Images)

The announcement came on Soto's Instagram account with a video that featured him stepping in front of multiple microphones.

Soto captioned the video, "The announcement you’ve been waiting for."

"This wasn't an easy decision, but after meeting with the team, it's become clear what I want to be," Soto said in the video. "With that said…"

Soto then puts on a CELSIUS hat and finishes, "Team CELSIUS," before cracking open a beverage and taking a sip.

Then, he put on his trolling cap.

Juan Soto in Game 2 of 2024 ALCS

Yankees' Juan Soto celebrates after hitting a home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the AL Championship Series, Oct. 14, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

"What? You were expecting a different announcement?" he joked.

The video surely got the fans talking.

"I will drink nothing but Celsius for the rest of my life if that’s what It takes for you to play in The Bronx the next decade," one Yankee fan commented on the post.

"Stop playing [with] us," added another.

Wrote one more, "the way my heart stopped when i read the caption."

One user, though, wasn't as amused, commenting, "Go to the Mets."

Even some of his 2024 Yankees teammates, who could soon be former teammates, couldn't help but laugh – both Anthony Rizzo and Jasson Dominguez commented several laughing emojis.

As for Soto, the deal is a no-brainer.

Juan Soto after ALCS home run

Juan Soto of the New York Yankees celebrates after hitting a home run in the 10th inning against the Guardians at Progressive Field on Oct. 19, 2024, in Cleveland. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

"I’m thrilled to join Team CELSIUS, a brand that aligns with my values and has a premium product that continues to support my personal performance and wellness," Soto, the first MLB athlete to sign with the brand, said in a statement. 

"Together, we can motivate and inspire individuals to push their limits and LIVE FIT. I can’t wait to share my journey with fans and show them how CELSIUS can help them achieve their goals."

Five teams have reportedly made offers to Soto: the Yankees, Mets, Dodgers, Red Sox and Blue Jays. The speculation is he wants to have a deal at around the time the Winter Meetings take place from Dec. 9-12.

Soto spent the 2024 season with the Bronx Bombers after they traded for him around this time last year – he finished in third in the AL MVP voting, as fellow outfield mate Aaron Judge took him his second award. The Yanks lost to their fellow Soto suitor in the Dodgers, though, in the Fall Classic.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.