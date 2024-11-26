MLB superstar Juan Soto trolls fans with 'announcement you've been waiting for'

Arguably the most coveted free agent in MLB history has signed a deal… but not the one we're all waiting for.

Juan Soto is a free agent, and at just the age of 26, there is speculation that he could be signing a record-breaking contract.

But before that, Soto announced on Tuesday that he has inked a partnership with the energy drink company, CELSIUS Live Fit.

The announcement came on Soto's Instagram account with a video that featured him stepping in front of multiple microphones.

Soto captioned the video, "The announcement you’ve been waiting for."

"This wasn't an easy decision, but after meeting with the team, it's become clear what I want to be," Soto said in the video. "With that said…"

Soto then puts on a CELSIUS hat and finishes, "Team CELSIUS," before cracking open a beverage and taking a sip.

Then, he put on his trolling cap.

"What? You were expecting a different announcement?" he joked.

The video surely got the fans talking.

"I will drink nothing but Celsius for the rest of my life if that’s what It takes for you to play in The Bronx the next decade," one Yankee fan commented on the post.

"Stop playing [with] us," added another.

Wrote one more, "the way my heart stopped when i read the caption."

One user, though, wasn't as amused, commenting, "Go to the Mets."

Even some of his 2024 Yankees teammates, who could soon be former teammates, couldn't help but laugh – both Anthony Rizzo and Jasson Dominguez commented several laughing emojis.

As for Soto, the deal is a no-brainer.

"I’m thrilled to join Team CELSIUS, a brand that aligns with my values and has a premium product that continues to support my personal performance and wellness," Soto, the first MLB athlete to sign with the brand, said in a statement.

"Together, we can motivate and inspire individuals to push their limits and LIVE FIT. I can’t wait to share my journey with fans and show them how CELSIUS can help them achieve their goals."

Five teams have reportedly made offers to Soto: the Yankees, Mets, Dodgers, Red Sox and Blue Jays. The speculation is he wants to have a deal at around the time the Winter Meetings take place from Dec. 9-12.

Soto spent the 2024 season with the Bronx Bombers after they traded for him around this time last year – he finished in third in the AL MVP voting, as fellow outfield mate Aaron Judge took him his second award. The Yanks lost to their fellow Soto suitor in the Dodgers, though, in the Fall Classic.

