Dick Vitale's broadcast return delayed after home accident creates 'health challenges,' 'physical limitations'

Famed basketball broadcaster Dick Vitale will not be making his anticipated return to the booth next week to call Duke vs. Wake Forest on ESPN after an accident in his Florida home.

Vitale announced Saturday that he has been hospitalized after falling down in his home. In a statement, Vitale said the incident has left him with new health challenges and physical limitations.

"I had an accident at my home in Florida, and that has created some new health challenges and near-term physical limitations for me," Vitale said.

"Now, I'm just going to have to wait some more. I'm not sure exactly when that will be, yet l'm expected to make a full recovery and will provide updates when I have more information. Despite this latest setback, I feel blessed to have the support of my family, friends, and ESPN teammates."

Vitale has not called a game in two years amid battles with various health conditions, including cancer in his vocal cords.

Vitale was diagnosed with melanoma in the summer of 2021, then diagnosed with lymphoma months later. He returned in the fall of 2021, but later had to step away to undergo surgery on his vocal cords.

Vitale announced in summer 2023 that cancer had spread to his vocal cords, and later to his lymph nodes, leaving him with battles against four types of cancer in a four-year span.

He underwent radiation therapy, chemotherapy and more surgery, over the last two years, before announcing he was cancer-free earlier this month.

However, after his recent fall, Vitale will have at least one more recovery to make before college basketball fans get to hear him call another game.