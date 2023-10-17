Dick Vitale speaks for first time in 7 months following vocal cord cancer, announces broadcasting return

The legendary voice of Dick Vitale has not been heard for seven months — not even in private.

The broadcaster has been battling vocal cord cancer, his third cancer battle since 2021.

On Monday, Joey Knight, a writer for the Tampa Bay Times, said he received a video from Vitale in which the broadcaster speaks for the first time since March.

The video showed Vitale alongside a doctor in a hospital room, where both men shared some news.

"Hi everybody. Dick Vitale. This is the first time I’ve been able to speak. I’m gonna do it in moderation for the next couple weeks. … I’m emotional. I’m excited. I didn’t speak, you gotta understand, for seven months. You’re the first people hearing my voice in a long, long time."

Dr. Steven Zeitels, the Director of the Center for Laryngeal Health at Massachusetts General Hospital, revealed that all of Vitale's tissues are "fully healed," and he sees "no evidence of the cancer whatsoever."

"Given the remarkable recovery he’s had in the last few weeks, the best pathway now is patience, and let’s see how Dick can heal himself and get back to what he loves to do," the doctor said.

It won't be that long.

"Nov. 28, I’m planning to do my first game, Miami–Kentucky, with all the guys down in Kentucky," Vitale said. "I hope and pray I can be there. I plan on being there, and I plan on [speaking] in moderation up until that time.

"I love all of you, and I thank all of you for your prayers and your unbelievable love you’ve sent me. It meant so much to me. I tell you, It’s been tough. It’s been tough. I just say have faith. Think positive, and I’ve tried to do that. God bless all of you."

Last year, Vitale underwent surgery for his ongoing battle with dysplasia on his vocal cords. The February 2022 procedure temporarily brought his broadcasting duties to a halt.

Vitale is a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame. He has called games at ESPN more than four decades.

Before broadcasting, he coached in the 1970s when he became an assistant at Rutgers. He later coached at Detroit Mercy before he was named the head coach of the Detroit Pistons .

Fox News' Chantz Martin contributed to this report.