Ex-Dallas Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant assures fans he is not retiring from NFL

Former Dallas Cowboys star receiver Dez Bryant has not played a down of professional football since he was released from the team in 2018 and then ruptured his Achilles last November during his second practice with the New Orleans Saints.

On Tuesday, he reassured fans this week that while he has not reached out to any team this summer, he has not retired from the sport. Instead, he is taking time for himself.

“This is exactly why I don’t have no interest in playing football right now,” Bryant tweeted Tuesday while quote-tweeting a link to a TMZ story about a pending lawsuit against the Cowboys and running back Ezekiel Elliott. “I have not reached out to no organization trying to play.”

He continued: “People forget real quick we are still human… my anxiety and depression came from this type of stuff… what I realized nobody care but me.”

It’s unclear why he connected his lack of desire to play the sport to the lawsuit.

Bryant did make it clear that he had been approached by other organizations and that he was not retiring.

“I’m not retiring bro… I’m just taking care of myself … that’s a promise,” he responded to a fan.

The 30-year-old was drafted by the Cowboys in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He earned three Pro Bowl berths and was a First-team All-Pro player in 2014.

Bryant was released by the Cowboys in April 2018 after eight seasons. He agreed to a one-year, $1.25 million deal with the Saints, but tore his Achilles tendon during a team practice two days in, never playing a down with his new team.