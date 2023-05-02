Expand / Collapse search
Stanley Cup Playoffs
Published

Devils fans mock Rangers supporters outside arena following Game 7 domination

Devils fans sang the Rangers' signature goal celebration song

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
New Jersey Devils fans were on cloud nine after their team defeated the New York Rangers, 4-0, in Game 7 Monday night at Prudential Center to move on to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. 

That party inside "The Rock," as the arena is known, spilled onto the streets of Newark after the win, and Rangers fans might want to cover their ears when they hear what Devils fans were singing.

Devils fans sang "Slapshot," the song played at Madison Square Garden after every Rangers goal.

Fans react at Devils game

Fans react behind New Jersey Devils goaltender Akira Schmid (40) during a game against the New York Rangers April 27, 2023, at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. (Andrew Mordzynski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Hundreds of fans crowded bars and delivered a loud rendition of it, while also yelling "Rangers suck!"

The Devils dominated Game 7 to advance to the second round. It appeared they were a step ahead of the Rangers all game despite New York getting some good chances on the power play, which was a strength in the series, early on.

DEVILS SHUT OUT RANGERS TO WIN GAME 7, MOVE ON TO FACE HURRICANES IN STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

Instead, Igor Shesterkin finally broke down after saving the Rangers multiple times in net during the first period. Michael McLeod scored the first goal of the game on a shorthanded opportunity on a slick assist from Ondrej Palat. 

Then, John Marino’s rush toward Shesterkin led to Tomas Tatar flipping home the second goal of the game. 

Rangers fans react

New York Rangers fans celebrate after their team scores a goal against the New Jersey Devils during the third period in Game 6 of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden April 29, 2023, in New York, N.Y. (Josh Lobel/NHLI via Getty Images)

With around five minutes to play in the third period, Erik Haula sniped a one-timer from Jack Hughes on a 3-on-1 odd-man rush for the Devils, which was the dagger. Jesper Bratt’s empty net goal only made Devils fans cheer louder than they already were. 

The Hudson River rivalry goes to the team from New Jersey in this round, and, as you’d expect, fans are rubbing it in the best way they know how. 

Devils fans outside arena

Fans arrive for a game between the New Jersey Devils and the New York Rangers prior to Game 2 of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Prudential Center April 20, 2023, in Newark, N.J.  (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Now, Devils fans will gear up for their next series against the Carolina Hurricanes with Game 1 Wednesday.  

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.