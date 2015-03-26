Devils edge Blue Jackets in SO

Martin Brodeur stopped 35 shots and turned aside 1, at Prudential Center.

Ilya Kovalchuk went first in the shootout and scored on a snap shot. After Brodeur stopped Rick Nash, Zach Parise faked a forehand to draw Columbus goaltender Curtis Sanford out of position, then put a backhander in net.

That forced the remaining two Blue Jackets shooters to score, but Brodeur stymied Mark Letestu to secure the win.

Dainius Zubrus scored in the second period for New Jersey, which has won five consecutive games against Columbus. It hasn't lost in the series since December 11, 2005.

Sanford turned aside 23 shots for the Blue Jackets, who had won their last two games.