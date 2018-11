The Detroit Red Wings have re-signed center Joakim Andersson to a two-year contract.

The team did not announce financial terms Tuesday. The 24-year-old Andersson was a restricted free agent.

Andersson played 38 games for the Red Wings in 2012-13, scoring three goals with five assists. The native of Munkedal, Sweden, also appeared in 14 postseason games.

He played in five regular-season games in 2011-12.