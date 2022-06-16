Expand / Collapse search
Cleveland Browns
Published

Deshaun Watson scandal: Browns fan Condoleezza Rice waiting for facts to play out

Condoleezza Rice is admittedly one of the Cleveland Browns' biggest fans

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Condoleezza Rice, the former U.S. secretary of State and a huge Cleveland Browns fan, said Wednesday she’s waiting for the Deshaun Watson investigation to play out before casting judgment.

Watson is facing two dozen civil lawsuits from female massage therapists alleging sexual misconduct, and two more are reportedly on the way.

Condoleezza Rice attends a Stanford-Wake Forest game in California.

Condoleezza Rice attends a Stanford-Wake Forest game in California. (John W. McDonough/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

Rice said at a media availability ahead of the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship in Ohio she was waiting for all the facts to be released but understood how serious the situation was.

"Well, I'm someone who believes that you keep an open mind until all of the facts are evident. I know the league is doing an investigation, the Browns have done an investigation and I will just wait to see what the outcome is," she said, via the Akron Beacon Journal.

DESHAUN WATSON AGAIN DENIES SEXUAL ASSAULT ALLEGATIONS: 'I’M FOCUSED ON CLEARING MY NAME'

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson talks to the media after minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 14, 2022, in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson talks to the media after minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 14, 2022, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Ken Blaze-USA Today Sports)

"These are serious matters. I think every woman feels that these are serious matters, but hopefully people will get to the bottom of it and we'll see where we are in a couple months."

Rice was linked to the Browns’ head coaching position a few years ago. She appeared in November on ESPN’s "ManningCast" and told Peyton and Eli Manning she didn’t have any interest in becoming an NFL head coach.

"I certainly don’t wanna be a head coach," Rice said.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson runs on the field during a practice at the team's training facility Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Berea, Ohio.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson runs on the field during a practice at the team's training facility Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Richard)

"All I know is as a Browns fan I would never ever call a prevent defense. Other than that I’ll leave it to the coaches," she added, referring to the Browns’ 1986 collapse against the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.