Deshaun Watson scandal: Browns fan Condoleezza Rice waiting for facts to play out

Condoleezza Rice, the former U.S. secretary of State and a huge Cleveland Browns fan, said Wednesday she’s waiting for the Deshaun Watson investigation to play out before casting judgment.

Watson is facing two dozen civil lawsuits from female massage therapists alleging sexual misconduct, and two more are reportedly on the way.

Rice said at a media availability ahead of the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship in Ohio she was waiting for all the facts to be released but understood how serious the situation was.

"Well, I'm someone who believes that you keep an open mind until all of the facts are evident. I know the league is doing an investigation, the Browns have done an investigation and I will just wait to see what the outcome is," she said, via the Akron Beacon Journal.

"These are serious matters. I think every woman feels that these are serious matters, but hopefully people will get to the bottom of it and we'll see where we are in a couple months."

Rice was linked to the Browns’ head coaching position a few years ago. She appeared in November on ESPN’s "ManningCast" and told Peyton and Eli Manning she didn’t have any interest in becoming an NFL head coach.

"I certainly don’t wanna be a head coach," Rice said.

"All I know is as a Browns fan I would never ever call a prevent defense. Other than that I’ll leave it to the coaches," she added, referring to the Browns’ 1986 collapse against the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship.