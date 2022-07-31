Deshaun Watson could learn his fate early in the week: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Deshaun Watson’s fate is reportedly set to be decided Monday.

Retired Judge Sue L. Robinson informed the NFL and the NFL Players Association she’s ready to make a ruling on Watson’s disciplinary hearing, which occurred a month ago, according to multiple reports.

Watson was traded to the Cleveland Browns from the Houston Texans in the offseason, and he inked a lucrative extension with his new team soon after the trade.

For more than a year, Watson faced two dozen sexual harassment and assault suits from massage therapists. He settled 20 of the 24 civil lawsuits against him, the four remaining are still pending. The attorney representing the women said he hoped to take them to trial next spring.

Two separate Texas grand juries declined to indict Watson on criminal charges, stemming from the allegations.

Watson has denied ever sexually assaulting anyone. He’s been participating in Browns’ training camp as he awaits the decision from the league.

The NFL argued for an indefinite suspension of at least one year during a hearing last month, according to the Associated Press. The NFL also reportedly wants to fine Watson $5 million.

Each side could appeal the discipline Robinson hands down. In which case, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell or his designee "will issue a written decision that will constitute full, final and complete disposition of the dispute," according to rules in the collective bargaining agreement.

The NFLPA made clear it wouldn’t appeal Robinson’s decision.

"In advance of Judge Robinson’s decision, we wanted to reiterate the facts of this proceeding. First, we have fully cooperated with every NFL inquiry and provided the NFL with the most comprehensive set of information for any personal conduct policy investigation," the union said in a statement.

"A former Federal Judge — appointed jointly by the NFLPA and NFL — held a full and fair hearing, has read thousands of pages of investigative documents and reviewed arguments from both sides impartially. Every player, owner, business partner and stakeholder deserves to know that our process is legitimate and will not be tarnished based on the whims of the League office. This is why, regardless of her decision, Deshaun and the NFLPA will stand by her ruling and we call on the NFL to do the same."

Watson hasn’t spoken to the media too much during camp.

At minicamp in June, he reiterated to reporters he never "forced" or "assaulted" anyone.

"I’ve never forced anyone. I’ve never assaulted anyone. I’ve been saying it from the beginning, and I’m going to continue to say it," Watson said via the Cleveland Plain-Dealer. "I understand these allegations are very serious. … I’m focused on clearing my name."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.