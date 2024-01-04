Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee Titans

Derrick Henry reflects ahead of possible finale with Titans: 'We'll treat it like any other game'

The Titans selected Henry in the second round of the 2016 draft

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
Derrick Henry continued to show this season why he remains one of the top running backs in football

Henry surpassed the 1,000-yard mark in rushing for the fifth time in his prolific career. 

He has spent all eight years of his professional football career with the Tennessee Titans. 

The franchise has enjoyed some success under coach Mike Vrabel, but the team will miss the playoffs a second straight season.

Derrick Henry looks up

Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium Dec. 11, 2022, in Nashville. (Justin Ford/Getty Images)

The franchise appears poised to turn the page from Henry and other key players, including quarterback Ryan Tannehill. 

The 2019 NFL Comeback Player of the Year is listed as the backup on the Titans depth chart after he lost his starting job to rookie Will Levis earlier this season.

Levis is dealing with an injury and sat out of practice Wednesday. It remains unclear if Levis will suit up Sunday, but Tannehill said he is preparing to play Sunday in what could be his final game for the franchise that helped turn his career around.

"I spent five years of my life here in this organization," Tannehill said via the Titans' website, knowing his time in Tennessee will likely soon come to an end. "A lot of great people. I would love to be able to leave it on a win."

Ryan Tannehill hands the ball to Derrick Henry

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) of the Tennessee Titans hands the ball to teammate Derrick Henry (22) during warmups before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium Sept. 27, 2020, in Minneapolis.  (Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Tannehill's longtime teammate also took a moment to reflect on the possible conclusion of his chapter with the Titans but said he will take his usual approach to the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"We’ll just treat it as any other game," Henry said, via 104.5 The Zone. "Try not to get too caught up, too overwhelmed. Just enjoy the moment. Focus on finishing the season strong, going out there playing a good game overall as a team and hopefully getting the win."

Thursday also marked Henry's 30th birthday. He arrived at his news conference with a smile on his face and said the 2023 season left him motivated.

Derrick Henry avoids the tackles

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs past Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou (68) during the second half of a game Oct. 1, 2023, in Nashville. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

"Sometimes you need a year like this to be able to grow, to be able to learn, to be able to reflect," Henry said. "I am definitely going to do that once this season is over. If I wasn't fueled before, I am definitely more fueled now, definitely more hungry. 

"Going into this offseason, I am going to attack it as hard as I can. At the end of the day, it is about being consistent and playing at a high level. I am my worst critic, so I am going to be hard on myself regardless."

Henry's 9,349 rushing yards are the second most in franchise history behind Eddie George. 

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.