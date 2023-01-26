Derek Wolfe says animal rights activists 'hope pedophiles come after my kids' in wake of mountain lion killing

After a local mountain lion killed two pet dogs and a mule deer, former Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe took it upon himself to kill it.

The Super Bowl champion was asked by a "good friend" to kill the lion that was "wreaking havoc" in a rural Colorado neighborhood.

However, that prompted more than 200 calls from animal rights activists to Colorado Parks & Wildlife to report grievances against Wolfe.

The former NFL defensive lineman told Tucker Carlson that he killed it "completely [legally]" as he is a licensed hunter in good standing with the state, but that didn't stop the backlash.

"I expected that some people would be upset about it because that’s just the way it goes," Wolfe admitted to "Don't @ Me" with Dan Dakich.

However, some took it to the extreme.

"You can’t please everybody. But the amount of hate and death threats, you know, threatening my children, saying that they hope pedophiles come after my kids, and this and that, it’s like, ‘What kind of sicko are you?’"

"It started with an animal activist organization; I’m not going to say the name," Wolfe continued. "They basically enticed people to attack me on Instagram, and Twitter, added me, and then they were kind of throwing false statements out like, ‘He had no right to do this. This is murder. There’s always another way, a better way. This isn’t conservation.’ Which is all false."

"These folks don’t want to think logically. They’re making their decisions emotionally."

The lion looked to at least match Wolfe's 6-foot-5 frame, and he estimated that it "probably" weighed 195 pounds.

Wolfe also told Tucker Carlson that he got the meat processed and is "going to eat that cat."

Wolfe was a second-round pick (36th overall) by Denver in the 2012 NFL Draft and spent eight seasons with the Broncos. He played the 2020 season with the Baltimore Ravens before calling it a career.

He recorded 299 tackles and 33 sacks in his nine-year career.