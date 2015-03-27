Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sports
Published
Last Update November 20, 2014

Derek Thompson scores 17 points, Eastern Michigan beats Siena Heights 87-49

By | Associated Press

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Derek Thompson scored 17 points, Daylen Harrison had 15 and Eastern Michigan beat Siena Heights 87-49 on Friday to snap a three-game losing streak.

Glenn Bryant added 13 points for Eastern Michigan (7-5). The Eagles scored the first 14 points, finished 33 of 60 from the field and limited the NAIA Saints (4-11) to 17-of-53 shooting.

Ryan Hopson led Siena Heights with 11 points.

Eastern Michigan will return to action Wednesday at Kentucky.