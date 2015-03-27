Derek Thompson scores 17 points, Eastern Michigan beats Siena Heights 87-49

Derek Thompson scored 17 points, Daylen Harrison had 15 and Eastern Michigan beat Siena Heights 87-49 on Friday to snap a three-game losing streak.

Glenn Bryant added 13 points for Eastern Michigan (7-5). The Eagles scored the first 14 points, finished 33 of 60 from the field and limited the NAIA Saints (4-11) to 17-of-53 shooting.

Ryan Hopson led Siena Heights with 11 points.

Eastern Michigan will return to action Wednesday at Kentucky.