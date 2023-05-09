Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

USC Trojans
Published

Dennis Rodman's son to transfer to USC to play alongside Bronny James

Dennis Rodman won 5 NBA championships

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 9 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 9

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Bronny James, the son of four-time NBA MVP LeBron James, recently announced his intentions to play college basketball at the University of Southern California.

Bronny was inside the Lakers' home arena on Saturday night to watch his father and the Lakers take a 2-1 series lead over the Warriors in the Western Conference semifinal. LeBron James' immediate attention remains on trying to win his fifth NBA championship. 

But Bronny's verbal commitment to USC means LeBron James is one step closer to reaching his longer term goal of playing alongside his son in the NBA. 

Now, Bronny will play with someone whose dad was also an NBA great.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

d DJ Rodman dribbles during a game

Washington State Cougars forward DJ Rodman (11) turns the corner during a game against the Stanford Cardinal Feb. 23, 2023, at Maples Pavilion in Palo Alto, Calif. (Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

DJ Rodman, the son of five-time NBA champion Dennis Rodman, is expected to transfer from Washington State to USC, according to On3.com's Joe Tipton.

LEBRON JAMES ON ADVICE FOR YOUNGER TEAMMATES ABOUT AVOIDING SCRUTINY DURING PLAYOFFS

Rodman will join a roster that will feature James and Isaiah Collier, a five-star guard and No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class.

DJ Rodman warms up before a game

DJ Rodman of the Washington State Cougars watches a shot drop during warmups before a game against the Utah Utes Jan. 19, 2023, at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City. (Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

Rodman, a 6-foot-6 forward, had one of the best seasons of his collegiate career this past season, averaging a career-best 9.6 point per game, along with 5.8 rebounds.

In addition to winning five rings in the NBA, Rodman's father was named to the NBA's all-defensive first team seven times and was a two-time All-Star.

LeBron James talks with son, Bronny, on court

Bronny James (6) of the West team talks to LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers after the 2023 McDonald's High School Boys All-American Game at Toyota Center March 28, 2023, in Houston. (Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

The younger Rodman announced his move on his Instagram account, writing, "All these ups and downs, left and rights led me to Fight On."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Trojans finished with a 22-11 record last season under coach Andy Enfield, and expectations will be high for the 2023-24 season with the additions of James, Collier and Rodman.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.