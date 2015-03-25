Expand / Collapse search
September 18, 2015

Del Potro uses big serve to beat Mathieu in Swiss Indoors semis

BASEL, Switzerland – Top-seeded Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina used his dominating serve to beat Paul-Henri Mathieu of France 6-4, 6-4 in the Swiss Indoors quarterfinals on Friday.

Del Potro had 11 aces and never faced a break point against the 101st-ranked Mathieu.

In Saturday's semifinals, del Potro will play doubles specialist Edouard Roger-Vasselin of France, who beat Daniel Brands of Germany 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

Roger Federer followed del Potro on court in a quarterfinal against eighth-seeded Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria.

The winner plays Vasek Pospisil of Canada in the semifinals. Pospisil beat Ivan Dodig of Croatia 7-6 (11), 6-4.