Deion Sanders takes aim at 'multiple IDIOTS' suggesting he will choose where his sons play in NFL

"Coach Prime" had time on Monday to call out "multiple IDIOTS" on social media who believe they know where he wants his sons, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, to play in the NFL.

Deion Sanders, the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, posted his thoughts on X after seeing other social media users suggesting teams he doesn't want Shedeur specifically to play for.

Week 17 brought up a large shakeup of the 2025 NFL Draft order, as the New York Giants, owners of the No. 1 overall pick, shockingly beat the Indianapolis Colts to fall to No. 4 on the list.

If the season ended on Monday, the New England Patriots would own the first overall pick having just taken Drake Maye third overall back in April.

"It will be multiple IDIOTS that will say things that totally aren’t true regarding where I would like @ShedeurSanders & @ShiloSanders to play in the @nfl," Sanders tweeted. "If I say it I will say it directly to whom it may concern not a attention seeker. I do know @nflcommish personally!"

The significance of the NFL Draft chatter comes after Shedeur was seen with custom Giants cleats before his final Buffaloes game against BYU, a 36-14 loss in the Valero Alamo Bowl.

And that came after video of Shedeur on the practice field went viral after he said, "We know where we are going, you'll see them in the cleats later on this week."

Considering the Giants are in need of a franchise quarterback after Daniel Jones was cut mid-season, Shedeur, considering as a possible first overall pick in April, was among those linked to the team.

Those connections continued as Shedeur was spotted having a catch with Giants star rookie receiver Malik Nabers in the streets of New York City, as the former was in town for teammate Travis Hunter's Heisman Trophy ceremony.

But now, the Tennessee Titans, another team in need of a quarterback with Will Levis and Mason Rudolph not cementing the role, sit above the Giants in the draft order at No. 2 overall.

One could even make the argument that the Cleveland Browns, owners of the third overall pick, could be after a quarterback even with Deshaun Watson signed on for years to come.

As for Shilo, there are questions whether the 6-foot, 195-pound defensive back will be drafted at all. He possesses strong tackling traits, but his coverage skills are lacking in the eyes of experts.

But Coach Prime has made it clear he believed Shedeur will be taken with the first overall pick, and he's even suggested he would step in if there isn't the right structure in place in an organization that drafts his son.

Time will tell to see if that comes to fruition — an Eli Manning situation if you will — but the process has already begun for Shedeur, Shilo and the rest of NFL prospects no longer playing college games this season.

