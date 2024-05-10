Deion Sanders’ son, Shilo, to portray his father in television series 'BMF'

The Sanders family is apparently full of stardom both on and off the gridiron.

Colorado safety Shilo Sanders, a son of his head coach in Deion, will be on television sets Friday night during the season finale of Starz's "BMF."

Shilo will portray his father in the episode, which is aptly named "Prime Time."

The show is based on brothers Demetrius "Big Meech" and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory, who became a notorious crime family in Detroit.

According to Buffs Beat of Sports Illustrated, the Hall of Famer and Big Meech when he played in Atlanta, and the gangster would frequent Deion's club, "Prime Time 21."

"Guess who’s playing a young PRIME!" Deion Sanders posted on Instagram Wednesday. "I’m so proud of @shilosanders he did the Doggone THANG! Good Lawd the SANDERS boys are exercising all the gifts that GOD gave them and having fun living this life that we only get 1 shot at. Live kids Live."

The Sanders family have been keeping busy off the field. Shilo's brother, Colorado star quarterback Shedeur, released a rap single earlier this week, "Perfect Timing."

Shilo, though, must hope that his acting prowess gets a better reaction than his brother's record, which was labeled as "trash" by some of his critics, among plenty other negative reactions.

Shilo recorded a career-high 67 tackles. He only recorded one interception, compared to four in 2021 with Jackson State, but the one pick was returned 80 yards for a touchdown. He also forced four fumbles.

The Buffaloes took the sports world by storm early on, winning their first three games and becoming nationally ranked. But the hype was short-lived, as they lost eight of their final nine games.

