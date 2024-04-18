Expand / Collapse search
Colorado Buffaloes

Deion Sanders pushes back on 'stupid lie' top Colorado players would refuse to play for some NFL teams

Sanders appears to have been thinking about his players' draft prospects

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Colorado Buffaloes football coach Deion Sanders pushed back on a "stupid lie" about wanting some of his players to be drafted to specific NFL teams.

Sanders said on the "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" podcast that his son, Shedeur Sanders, and two-way player Travis Hunter would refuse to play in "certain cities."

He added that some teams would be a bad fit, including the Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens.

Deion Sanders at UFL game

Former NFL player and Colorado Buffalos head coach Deion Sanders looks on prior to a game between the Arlington Renegades and Birmingham Stallions at Choctaw Stadium on March 30, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Sam Hodde/UFL/Getty Images)

He also said they would "pull an Eli" if they did not go where he wanted them to go, referring to Eli Manning refusing to play for the San Diego Chargers despite being taken No. 1. He was traded to the New York Giants and later won two Super Bowls.

Sanders addressed the notion in an interview with CBS Sports.

Travis Hunter looks on

Travis Hunter, #12, looks on against Arizona at Folsom Field. (Jamie Schwaberow/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

"Who said that, and did you see me say that? One thing about a lie, a lie is so fast. It can outrun the truth any day. That’s a bold-faced lie. That’s a stupid lie. I have more than six owners that are friends, I have more than six GMs that are friends. 

"You’ve got to understand, I played 14 (years) and I worked another 17 (years), I believe, at the NFL Network and CBS. I know a lot of people. Come on. I would never do that. If I was that stupid, I wouldn’t disclose the teams I would want them to play for – I would disclose the several that I wouldn’t. Yeah, that’s stupid. That’s stupidity. I would never do that."

Deion Sanders and Shedeur Sanders

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders talks with quarterback Shedeur Sanders, #2, in a game against Arizona at Folsom Field. (Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

Sanders also told Chris Russo on his SiriusXM show he did not want Shedeur to play in a cold weather city next season.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.